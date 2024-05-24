Pakistani pilgrims stuck at Iran border

GWADAR: More than 100 pilgrims have been stuck for three days at the Pakistan-Iran border due to a transporters’ strike, ARY News reported.

The Transport Union has announced the strike, affecting the transportation of pilgrims coming back from Iran. The strike has also resulted in a shortage of food and water for the stranded passengers, adding to their miseries.

The transporters union announced the strike against what it called ‘unjust’ checking by the authorities. “The transporters are unnecessarily stopped under the garb of checking at the check posts,” the union added.

It may be noted here that the transporters of all three districts of Makran are on strike and the pilgrims coming back from Iran are facing severe hardships

The situation brought back memories of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims trapped at the Taftan border.