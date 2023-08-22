Pakistani players gifted Afghan traditional dresses

28.9 C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Afghanistan’s cricket team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi presented traditional embroidered dresses to Pakistani players after the unveiling of the Pak-Afghan ODI series trophy.

The first match of the ODI series will be played today in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

The trophy was made of marble, wood, and gemstones, which were made in Afghanistan and showcased their history.

Hashmatullah Shahidi presented Afghanistan’s traditional dresses to Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan, and other Pakistani players.

Pakistani players thanked Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan team management for their kind gesture. The dresses were gifted to the Pakistani players during training session.

The beautiful gesture of the Afghanistan skipper was loved by the netizens as well, who said that there should be peace, friendship, and love between both neighbors and cricket teams.

