Pakistani producer Aswad Asif’s work on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ breaks records

Pakistani music producer Aswad Asif, better known as AyoAA in the music world, landed atop the global charts with his work on Kanye West’s track Off The Grid from his latest record-breaking album Donda.

Asif, whose moniker AyoAA has been credited as the producer and his own name as the composer/lyricist, is relatively unknown to the general public because his work is largely behind-the-scenes, however, his achievement was highlighted on Wednesday by Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari on Twitter.

Super proud of our rising star Aswad Asif whose work (Off The Grid) with Kanye West made it to the top of the charts.

He’s the only South Asian & Pakistani to make it this high in production.

“Super proud of our rising star Aswad Asif whose work (Off The Grid) with Kanye West made it to the top of the charts,” Bukari noted, sharing screenshots of the Apple Music Charts on which Off The Grid rose to the No. 2 spot on the Top 100.

This feat makes Aswad Asif, also known as Ozzy alongside AyOAA, possibly the only music producer of South Asian and Pakistani origin to climb this high on the charts or make it this far in global music.

Asif was also present for Kanye West’s live concert stream for Donda that was a part of his album’s rollout, even sharing pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. “Off The Grid #Donda Blessed to produce on the project. Thank you, family,” he said, tagging Kanye West and songwriter Fivio Foreign.