Rupee closes at Rs164 against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by just one paisa against the United States (US) dollar on the last day of week’s trading i.e. Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs164 against the greenback, registering appreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs164.01.

The US dollar touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164 last week. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was in October 2020.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.