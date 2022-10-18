Fifth successive loss: Rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in the interbank market for the fifth consecutive session, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the forex dealers, the greenback appreciated by 0.11 paisa against the local currency in intraday trading. The Pakistani rupee was being traded at Rs219 in the interbank market against the US dollar.

- Advertisement -



The banks are selling USD for Rs219.76, the forex dealers said.

In open market, the United States Dollar is sold between Rs223 to Rs226, said forex dealers.

Read more: Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar in interbank

The local unit had finished Rs218.89 against the US dollar yesterday.

Comments