Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar in the interbank market as local currency lost Re0.91 during intraday trade, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the Pakistani rupee lost 91 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market and currently trading at Rs222.41.

The dollar is being sold between Rs222 to 225 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The local united closed at Rs221.50 the other day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local currency gained Rs1.5 during last four sessions against US dollar in the interbank market.

