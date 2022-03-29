Pakistani rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

KARACHI: Making a new low on another day, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday sank to a lifetime low of 182.33 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 14 paisa to trade at Rs182.33 in the interbank market during early trading, hitting an all-time high.

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs182.80 against the rupee.

On Monday, the domestic unit ended at Rs182.19 to the dollar in the interbank market.

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme are keeping the rupee under pressure.

