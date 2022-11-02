Rupee extends losses against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee has registered a marginal decline of Rs0.78 against US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee lost 78 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs221.43.

In open market, the United States Dollar is sold between Rs226 to Rs228, said forex dealers.

The local unit had finished Rs220.65 against the US dollar yesterday.

