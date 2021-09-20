Rupee falls 53 paisas against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 53 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee finished at Rs168.72 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 53 paisas over the previous close of Rs168.19.

The rupee appreciated Rs1.52 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, a day after touching an all-time low of Rs169.12. The rupee recouped some losses after the intervention of the central bank.

The value of the US dollar has soared by Rs16.67 during the last four months.

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.