Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: After recording gains for three sessions, the Pakistani rupee has registered a marginal decline of Rs0.22 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee lost 22 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs221.64.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 225 to 228, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee finished at 221.42 the other day.

