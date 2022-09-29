Rupee gains Rs2.49 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend for the fifth consecutive session, gaining Rs2.45 against US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs229.95 per dollar after appreciating 1.08 percent from yesterday’s close of Rs232.12.

Meanwhile, the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) noted that the greenback was being traded between Rs228 to Rs230 in the open market. The rupee has been recovering for the fifth consecutive session after falling close to an all-time low of Rs239.94 on Sept 22.

A day earlier, according to the forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by 0.77pc against the US dollar in the interbank market and settled at Rs232.12.

Also Read: PKR, PSX gain for third consecutive session

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said strengthening of rupee value would be his top priority and no one would be allowed to do manipulation in the exchange rate.

Comments