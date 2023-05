KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday gained Rs0.08 against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit (PKR) recovered Rs0.08 against USD to close at 283.82. The US dollar closed at Rs283.88 the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs 290 in the open market.

