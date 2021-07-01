Rupee rises by Rs10 against US dollar in FY2020-21

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated by Rs10.51 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market in the fiscal year 2020-21.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at Rs157.54 against the greenback on the last day (June 30) of the fiscal year, 20 paisas or 0.13 per cent stronger than the previous close of 157.74 in the interbank market.

The rupee rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 in the currency market during the last fiscal year.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani currency had finished at Rs168.5 against the US dollar at the close of the fiscal year 2019-20.