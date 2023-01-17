Pakistani rupee slips further against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s downward trend continued in the interbank market as the local currency lost Re0.32against the US dollar, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The local currency closed at Rs228.66 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 0.14 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs228.34.

The dollar is being sold between Rs236 to 239 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

