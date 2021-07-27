Pakistani short film ‘Mulaqat’ to be screened at Venice Film Festival

London-based Pakistani filmmaker Seemab Gul’s short film Mulaqat is set to premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September, Gul confirmed on Instagram.

The news was shared by Gul on her personal Instagram account with a still from the short. “Sandstorm (ملاقات) will have its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival in the #orrizzonti short films competition,” she announced.

Gul also expressed her delight at getting a chance to be a part of “cinema history in the oldest film festival in the world!”

Giving a special shout out to her team, she also wrote, “A special thanks to lead actors Parizae Fatima and @hamzamushtaqq and all the wonderful cast and crew!”

Mulaqat was filmed in Karachi over the course of last year.

Cast member Hamza Mushtaq also turned to Instagram to share the achievement. “Thank you so much for this huge opportunity! Making me a part of this huge project and get to work with such an amazing team! JazakAllah! Proud of the dream team and glad to reach the finishing line!”

The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year’s Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11.