Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab makes it to Barack Obama’s summer playlist

Arooj Aftab is stepping into summer with a particular high after the Pakistani musician was featured on Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist with her song Mohabbat.

The former US President shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

Aftab’s Mohabbat was featured alongside global artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z among others with Obama saying, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.”

The ‘surreal’ feat was shared by Aftab herself on her Instagram on Sunday. “Well, this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you, Barack Obama,” she said, tagging Obama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arooj Aftab (@aroojaftabmusic)

Fellow stars with Pakistani roots including Riz Ahmed, Mira Sethi, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to the comment section to laud Aftab.

Earlier, in 2019, Indian artist Prateek Kuhad made waves after being featured on the same playlist with his hit song cold/mess, which went on to become a bigger hit after Obama’s special endorsement.