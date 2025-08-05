Pakistani students win 4 medals at International Nuclear Science Olympiad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students have secured four medals at the 2nd International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2025) held in Malaysia, marking a proud moment for the country’s scientific community.

The team’s impressive performance includes one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals, underscoring the exceptional talent and potential of Pakistan’s youth in the field of nuclear science.

Held from July 30 to August 5, the Olympiad was organized under the auspices of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and featured participants from 19 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Representing Pakistan, Muhammad Tayyab Bukhari (Abbottabad) won the Gold Medal, Ammar Asad Warraich (Islamabad) earned Silver, Rawah Javed (Islamabad) and Tatheer Aima Naqvi (Jhang) secured Bronze Medals.

The team was mentored by Dr. Sajjad Tahir from the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood from the Directorate of Education, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

This achievement reflects the dedication of institutions like PIEAS and PAEC in nurturing future scientists. It also highlights Pakistan’s increasing visibility in international scientific forums and its ongoing commitment to using nuclear science for peaceful applications in education, agriculture, medicine, and industry.

