ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani-flagged oil tanker, MT Shalamar, has become one of the first vessels to successfully transit the Strait of Hormuz with crude cargo following the imposition of a U.S. naval blockade, according to international shipping data.

The tanker, owned and operated by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), exited the Persian Gulf late on April 16, sailing south of Iran’s Larak Island into the Gulf of Oman. It was carrying approximately 450,000 barrels of crude oil loaded from Das Island in the United Arab Emirates, with Karachi listed as its destination.

Its passage comes at a time when maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has significantly declined due to ongoing tensions and restrictions.

Shipping data indicates that vessels now require clearance from both Iranian and U.S. authorities to pass through the waterway. While a small number of tankers carrying non-Iranian crude managed to cross the strait last week, overall traffic has remained limited over the past several weeks.

The Shalamar’s movement is considered notable as it was not stranded in the Persian Gulf for long and managed to complete its transit within days of entering the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. Since late February 2026, access has been severely restricted amid escalating tensions, contributing to volatility in global energy markets.

On April 12, U.S. President Donald Trump directed the Navy to begin operations to block the strait, and days later, U.S. Central Command announced a broader shutdown of Iranian maritime trade.

Despite the situation, Pakistani oil shipments have continued, with authorities securing permissions to ensure the safe passage of vessels. Officials say the development has helped ease concerns over potential fuel shortages in the country.