Pakistani TikToker Kashif Zameer gifts gold-plated iPhone to Sanjay Dutt

Pakistani TikTok personality Kashif Zameer has once again drawn attention online after meeting Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Dubai and presenting him with lavish gifts.

Zameer, known for his extravagant lifestyle and headline-making appearances, shared videos from the meeting on social media, which quickly went viral. In one clip, the influencer is seen presenting Dutt with a gold-plated customized iPhone 17.

During the meet-up, Zameer also gifted an expensive jewelry set for Dutt’s wife, claiming the pieces were specially handcrafted for Pakistan’s royal family. The pair were seen sharing a light moment over coffee, with Zameer greeting the actor warmly, hugging him and giving him a friendly kiss on the cheek.

Sanjay Dutt appeared surprised by the gifts and responded with his usual modest demeanor, reportedly describing the lavish gestures as unnecessary formalities.

Videos from the encounter quickly circulated across social media platforms, with one TikTok clip attracting more than six million views.

While some fans praised Dutt for his humble attitude during the exchange, others criticized his meet up with Zameer and referenced his past controversies.

Zameer has previously been at the center of controversy. In April 2025, he was arrested by Punjab Police after a viral video showed him handing a tray of cash to a man dressed in a police uniform at a wedding ceremony.

The man was later identified as Constable Khurram Shahzad, who admitted during an internal inquiry that he was wearing his official uniform at the time. The incident sparked backlash and legal action, with Shahzad booked under Section 115 of the Police Order 2002 for misuse of uniform and duty status.