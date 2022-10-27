Pakistani truck art reaches Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

A team of Pakistan-based artists took the local truck art of the country to Doha, Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A social enterprise which goes by the name ‘Phool Patti’ on social media is a team of Pakistani truck artists, led by Ali Salman Anchan. The ‘Phool Patti’ team collaborated with Qatar Museum for a special initiative called Jedari Art, ahead of the highly anticipated football event.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Phool Patti’ shared a few glimpses of the gigantic 23X33 feet vibrant truck art mural – an ode to Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic heritage – illustrated by the artists at the Al-Mansoura Metro Station of Doha over the span of two weeks and wrote, “Ladies and Gentleman here is our truck art mural in Doha.”

“We are invited to an official partnership with the #Qatarmuseum for its Local program, #Jedariart, in Doha this year 2022,” they announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Salman Anchan (Truck Art) (@phool_patti)

‘Phool Patti’ also highlighted in the post that the best part was to witness the truck art mural of their team besides the artwork displayed by Indian artists. “I am sure people get more ideas from both countries’ truck art, I’m sure world will know why Pakistan truck art is famous how we decorated our truck,” said the team.

The artwork, which was considered one of the best in Doha, was described as ‘the embodiment of Phool Patti dedication’ to the culture-rich heritage of the country.

‘Phool Patti’ is a Pakistan-based social enterprise, founded by Ali Salman Anchan who also serves as the creative director of the entity. They work to promote the unique and vibrant Pakistani truck art globally.

Also read: Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

It is pertinent to mention that FIFA World Cup 2022 will be contested from November 20 to December 18 between 32 countries from five confederates. The nations are divided into eight groups.

Comments