Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central African Republic: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani peacekeeper, serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in the Central African Republic, was martyred while on duty, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Havaldar Muhammad Shafique was part of the UN mission in the Central African Republic for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

He was inducted into the UN peace mission in February 2021.

The funeral prayers of Havaldar Muhammad Shafique were offered in Mian Chunno and he was laid to rest with military honour.

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq is survived by his wife and 3 sons.

Earlier, A Pakistani peacekeeper was martyred while on duty in Sudan’s Darfur.

38-year-old Lance Naik Adil, a resident of Lakki Marwat, was formerly a member of the FC Balochistan.

So far 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

