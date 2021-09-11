Saturday, September 11, 2021
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan’s Darfur

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani peacekeeper, serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in Sudan’s Darfur, was martyred while on duty, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

38-year-old Lance Naik Adil, a resident of Lakki Marwat, was formerly a member of the FC Balochistan.

He was part of the UN mission in Darfur, which is responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, the military’s media wing said.

So far 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

