Pakistani woman crosses border to meet ‘PUBG friend’ in India

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani woman has been arrested for ‘illegally’ crossing border along with her four children to meet a man in India, she interacted on online game – PUBG Mobile, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the 27-year-old Pakistan woman identified as Seema Ghulam Haider illegally entered India along with her four children to meet his friend – named Sachin – from India’s Greater Noida, she met on PUBG Mobile.

The Pakistani woman entered India along with her four children in May via Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh and then reached Greater Noida by bus.

As time passed, local police received information that a Pakistani woman was living in Greater Noida illegally. The owner of the apartment Brijesh told police that they had rented the house in May.

Brijesh told police that the couple had claimed they had a court marriage and had four children. Sachin, who is also in his 20s, has a grocery store in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

Meanwhile, currently both Sachin and Seema have been arrested by police, and further investigation on the case is underway.

The woman – a resident of Karachi – was married to a man named Ghulam Haider in Pakistan. In 2019, Ghulam Haider went abroad for work. The woman’s husband has appealed to the government of Pakistan to bring his children back.