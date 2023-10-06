Pakistani women can perform Hajj ‘sans mehram’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Friday that Hajj policy 2024 would be announced in the next two weeks under which women can perform Hajj without a mehram (a close male relative), ARY News reported.

The ministry further said that the federal cabinet will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days and the Hajj application process for the next year will get following cabinet’s nod.

Furthermore, the ministry has also prepared strict rules regarding the sighting of the crescent moon.

As per the new rules, only the Ruet-e-Hilal committee will announce the sighting of the crescent moon, no private committees will be allowed to do so, the ministry recommended.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, assured of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted that the Saudi government was continuously working to improve services for Pakistani pilgrims, and several new initiatives had been taken to ensure their comfort and convenience.