Pakistani youth becomes deputy sheriff in US

KARACHI: The first Pakistani youth was sworn in as the deputy sheriff of Colorado, United States.

According to details, a youngster from Sindh’s Hyderabad, Kashif Sarmad Khalid has been appointed deputy sheriff in Adam County, Colorado after receiving training۔

Kashif Khalid holds master’s degree in Arts from the University of Sindh and also holds a degree in law. The Pakistani youth also holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the United States۔

Kashif Khalid remained a crime reporter in Karachi in 2012 and later shifted to the United States in the same year.

Kashif Khalid continued his academic career in the United States and after graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice, he gained a job as a police officer in the US state of Colorado۔