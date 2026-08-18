LAHORE, August 18: The search for better employment opportunities abroad has allegedly turned into a nightmare for around 30 Pakistani youths who were trafficked to Iraq, ARY News reported.

According to the families of the affected youths, Pakistanis detained in Iraqi prisons and detention centres are allegedly being subjected to severe torture. Some families have also received videos allegedly showing their loved ones being tortured.

The families alleged that the youths were stripped and tortured, while electric shocks were allegedly administered to their private parts.

The families have sent a letter through lawyer Ali Changizi to the President, Prime Minister and other senior officials, seeking immediate intervention and steps for the release and protection of the youths.

According to Advocate Ali Changizi, the youths were taken to Iraq on the promise of jobs with a foreign company.

He said the youths had already paid millions of rupees to be taken abroad. However, after reaching Iraq, an additional $10,000 to $20,000 is allegedly being demanded for the release of each Pakistani.

According to the lawyer, those who fail to pay the demanded amount are allegedly implicated in false cases and sent to prison, where they also face torture.

The affected families have urged the Pakistani government to launch an immediate investigation, provide legal and diplomatic assistance to the detained Pakistanis in Iraq and take strict action against those allegedly involved in human trafficking.