Pakistanis are happier than Indian, says UN report

Pakistan is ranked 108 out of 143 countries on the list of the World Happiness Report released by the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

According to the report, released on the International Day of Happiness on Wednesday (today), Pakistan ranked 108 on the index, coming in ahead of its arch-rival India (126), Sri Lanka (128), and Bangladesh (129).

The ranking was based on four indicators: health, life expectancy, freedom, and corruption. However, Pakistan has dropped five spots from 103 in 2023 to 108 in 2024.

The report declared Finland the world’s happiest country whereas Afghanistan bagged the last position. Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden clinched the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

On the other hand, the United States and Germany have lost their position in the top 20, claiming 23rd and 24th place.

Following are the world’s top 10 happiest countries in 2024:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia