Manchester police brutally assault two Pakistanis at airport

MANCHESTER: Two Pakistani young men were brutally tortured in front of family members by British police officers at Manchester Airport as video of the incident went viral.

The mother of one of the Pakistani tried to intervene and stop the violence but the policeman kept beating him.

In the video, the police officers repeatedly punching and kicking the young men.

Five police officers involved in the incident have been suspended, and an investigation is underway against the seven officers involved.

Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) saif that tfficers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

“Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”