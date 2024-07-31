Pakistanis seeking US visa get major update

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday announced a significant reduction in appointment wait times for various visa categories in a major move to ease and expedite visa processing.

In a statement to the media, an embassy official revealed that the wait time for visa appointments has been cut from 440 days to 230 days.

This new initiative aims to streamline the visa application process for Pakistani applicants. The embassy has implemented several measures to expedite visa wait times, benefiting applicants seeking student visas, business visas, family reunion visas, and more. The goal is to reduce the wait time to the minimum possible.

The official of the embassy said, “We are working diligently to handle the increased demand and facilitate as many applicants as possible.”

In the past, the embassy received and processed about 10,000 applications per month in Islamabad and Karachi.

The official emphasized that the embassy is continually expanding and improving its process to further reduce wait times.

For applicants who have already submitted their visa applications, the embassy has provided a system for reviewing cases through email. Each application is examined individually, and decisions are typically made within three to four working days after the interview, he added.

Regarding visa charges, the official clarified that the embassy only charges the standard application fee, which is applied globally.

The official also highlighted that the number of applicants last year was the highest the embassy has ever experienced, reflecting a growing demand for US visas in Pakistan.