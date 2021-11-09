Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Pakistanis with Chinese vaccines can now travel to UK

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday announced to accept passengers from Pakistan who have received doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement was made by the UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner from his official Twitter handle.

Turner in his tweet said that good news for travellers from Pakistan as the UK has added Sinonvac, Sinopharm & Covaxin to the fully vaccinated list for inward travel Rules from 22 November.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took a jibe at the United Kingdom for not accepting Chinese vaccines approved by the World Health Organsiation (WHO).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the minister wrote: ” [The] UK decides gora certificates [and] vaccines are okay but most non-gora vaccine certificates [and] Chinese vaccines are not. This despite widespread evidence of fake certificates in [the] US [and] Europe.”

