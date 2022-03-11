Friday, March 11, 2022
Pakistan’s 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan becomes World Snooker Champion

Doha: Pakistan’s 16-year-old prodigy Ahsan Ramzan has won the World Snooker Championship at just 16 years of age, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan beat Iran’s Amir Sarkosh to bag the Premium title.

The Pakistani boy had made an impressive debut defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship.

Ahsan, after a nail-biting competition, had beaten countrymate and former World Champion Muhammad Asif in the semi-finals of the championship.

Ahsan had lost the first two frames against the former champion Muhammad Asif but he levelled the competition by winning the following two sets.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Naseem Akhtar wins IBSF World U-18 Snooker Championship

Ahsan was also seen bursting into tears of happiness after beating his senior Asif in the semi-finals.


They both won alternative sets until the score was tied at 4-4, but the youngster kept him calm in the decisive set and beat Muhammad Asif.

Iran’s Amir Sarkosh had qualified for the finals, beating Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad with a score of 5-4.

 

