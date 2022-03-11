Pakistan’s 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan becomes World Snooker Champion

Doha: Pakistan’s 16-year-old prodigy Ahsan Ramzan has won the World Snooker Championship at just 16 years of age, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan beat Iran’s Amir Sarkosh to bag the Premium title.

The Pakistani boy had made an impressive debut defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship.

Ahsan, after a nail-biting competition, had beaten countrymate and former World Champion Muhammad Asif in the semi-finals of the championship.

16 year Old Ahsan Ramzan is now the champion of the World, he defeated Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh in IBSF World Snooker Championship final in Doha#Snooker — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) March 11, 2022

Ahsan had lost the first two frames against the former champion Muhammad Asif but he levelled the competition by winning the following two sets.

Ahsan was also seen bursting into tears of happiness after beating his senior Asif in the semi-finals.

Photo of the day: Young Pakistani cueist Ahaan Ramzan gets emotional after beating his senior and defending champion Mohammad Asif in semi final of IBSF World Snooker Championship. pic.twitter.com/CHKXWuNN2v — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 11, 2022



They both won alternative sets until the score was tied at 4-4, but the youngster kept him calm in the decisive set and beat Muhammad Asif.

Iran’s Amir Sarkosh had qualified for the finals, beating Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad with a score of 5-4.

