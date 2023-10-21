Pakistan’s 4th Polio case reported from Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fourth polio case of the year 2023 has been confirmed in Karachi, citing sources at the health ministry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The health ministry has confirmed, the polio virus found in a 2-year child from UC Gujro in Gadap Town of Karachi East.

“Polio virus has been confirmed in two-year Afghan child crippled by the virus on October 03,” health ministry sources said.

“This week presence of polio virus was confirmed in sewerage samples of Karachi East,” sources said. “Total 48 sewerage samples were confirmed positive this year”.

“This year three polio infections were reported in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” sources added.

Pakistan earlier registered three polio cases since January, a blow to the goal of eradicating disease that affects the nervous system and can cause severe paralysis in children.

In the year 2022, as many as 20 cases of poliovirus were reported across the country. Pakistan was come near to eradication of disease in year 2021 when only one case was reported in the country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.