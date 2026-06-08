Pakistan’s 4Thrives wins historic PUBG Mobile Global Open 2026 title

Pakistan’s esports scene has reached a historic milestone as 4Thrives Esports claimed the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026 Season 1 title in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The tournament featured 32 of the world’s top teams competing for the $500,000 prize pool.

4Thrives delivered an impressive performance from the start, finishing the opening day at the top of the standings with 82 points across six matches.

The competition intensified on the second day with the introduction of the Smash Rule, which set the championship threshold at 92 points.

Under the format, any team crossing the threshold had to secure a Chicken Dinner to instantly win the tournament. If no eligible team managed a match victory, the title would be awarded based on overall points.

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By the end of Match 12, 4Thrives had established a commanding lead with 122 points, ahead of Turkey’s ULF Esports on 104 points and Brazil’s FURIA Esports on 97.

The Pakistani squad crossed the Smash Rule threshold in the opening match of the final day, but a series of difficult games prevented them from securing the decisive Chicken Dinner.

ULF Esports also surpassed the threshold, setting up a tense finale between the two teams.

Neither team managed to claim a Chicken Dinner in the tournament’s deciding match, meaning the championship was determined by total points. Thanks to their consistent performances throughout the event, 4Thrives emerged victorious with 122 points, officially securing the PMGO 2026 Season 1 trophy.

The victory marks a huge achievement for Pakistan’s growing esports industry and represents the nation’s first global title in PUBG Mobile competition.