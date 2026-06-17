Pakistan's 9,000 people hold Rs 750 billion bank deposits: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Finance about startling disclosures after FBR’s access to the databases.

FBR Chief Rashid Langarial was testifying on the Pakistan’s new tax operating model, before the finance standing committee of the lower house chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar.

Rashid Langarial while informing the session about increasing use of the technology in the FBR disclosed that “the 9,000 people in the country hold Rs. 750 billion bank deposits and they had paid zero income tax”.

FBR chairman also said that 98.9 return filers declare lesser income in their tax papers.

He said to address this situation a faceless taxation system has been considered to implement, “This system requires no contact between the tax official and the taxpayer,” he added.