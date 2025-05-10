Pakistan’s airspace to remain closed till THIS date amid India-Pakistan tensions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority has announced that the country’s airspace will remain closed to all flights until 12 noon on May 11, 2025, due to rising tensions with India, ARY News reported.

As per details, the initial closure was set until May 10, authorities have now extended it to ensure national security.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations, state media reported.

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Click here for latest development on India-Pakistan escalation

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”.

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.

Bunyan ul Marsoos

Bunyan Ul Marsoos is an Arabic verse from the Quran, the holy book of Muslims.

The operation’s name—meaning “a structure firmly joined together”—draws inspiration from Surah Al-Saff (61-4), which praises those who fight in Allah’s cause as a solid, fortified structure.