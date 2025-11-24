Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq retires from tennis

Pakistan’s veteran tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has officially announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned over two decades.

The announcement was made on Monday during the inauguration ceremony of the first-ever ATP Challenger Cup in Islamabad, a historic event for Pakistan tennis. Aisam-ul-Haq received a heartfelt farewell under bright lights and loud applause, marking a landmark moment in the country’s sporting journey.

During his emotional address, Aisam-ul-Haq reflected on his early struggles and paid tribute to his family, especially his parents, for their unwavering support.

“My parents were my real strength. Their belief, sacrifices and constant encouragement shaped me into the player I became,” he said.

He also shared a touching memory about his longtime coach Haseeb Aslam, revealing that he had initially refused to train him, but later agreed at the insistence of Aisam’s mother. He expressed deep gratitude to all his coaches, mentors, fellow players, and the Pakistan sports media for standing by him throughout his career.

The ceremony also featured the formal introduction of both international and local tennis players, who will be participating in the ATP Challenger Islamabad tournament, making it a historic day for tennis in Pakistan.

Aisam-ul-Haq’s retirement marks the end of an era in Pakistan tennis history, as he leaves behind a legacy of international success, inspiration for young players, and immense contribution to the sport’s growth in the country.