Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirm support to IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal

Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, observed annually in Pakistan against India’s revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

“On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

It said that the armed forces of Pakistan fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces—characterized by an unrelenting military siege, systemic human rights violations, and demographic engineering—constitutes a grave breach of international norms and remains a matter of deep concern,” the ISPR said.

The statement added tht India’s repressive actions, coupled with its belligerent posture and incendiary rhetoric, serve only to exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering.

“It is unequivocally evident that durable peace in South Asia remains unattainable without the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.”

“The Pakistan Armed Forces pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and reiterate their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom,” the ISPR concluded.