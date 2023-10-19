Pakistan’s auto industry faces shutdown crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three major auto manufacturers in the country have announced a temporary shutdown of production plants due to an ongoing shortage of essential raw materials, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Honda Atlas Cars, Toyota Indus and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) have announced shutting down their production activities for a limited period.

“Due to the shortage of inventory levels, the management of the company has decided to shut down the automobile plant from October 25, 2023, to October 27, 2023. However, the motorcycle plant will continue its operations,” said the PSMC, in a statement issued by its company secretary.

A similar announcement was also made by Honda Atlas Cars through their company secretary.

“The current level of inventory and parts shortages within the company’s supply chain has severely disrupted operations. As a result, the company is unable to continue production and, consequently, will halt its plant from October 24, 2023, to October 31, 2023,” said the statement.

Earlier, Indus Motor Company Limited has decided to completely shut down its plant from August 25 to September 06, 2023, amid supply chain disruptions.