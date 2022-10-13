Friday, October 14, 2022
Babar Azam gives savage reply to Aftab Iqbal’s criticism

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave a blunt reply to talk show host Aftab Iqbal who said that he is no longer a hero.

Aftab Iqbal had said during a show that Babar Azam is no longer a hero as he has turned into a snob and keeps grudges against some players and looks down upon some.

The Karachi Kings skipper, in his response, said he does not know who Aftab Iqbal is. Netizens extended their support to the prolific cricketer. They hit out at the talk show host for his remarks.

Babar Azam has represented the Green Shirts in 225 international runs across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) and 11,002 runs with 26 centuries and 68 fifties to his half-centuries.

He will lead the 2009 champions in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

