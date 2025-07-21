Pakistan’s cement exports increase 23.74% in FY 2025

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 23.74 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the last year 2023-24.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $329.795 million during July-June (2024-25) against the exports of US $266.516 million during July-June (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 28.71 percent from 9,124,119 metric tons to 7,088,982 metric tons, the data revealed.­

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 40.81 percent during the month of June 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during June 2025 were recorded at US $41.848 million against the exports of US $29.719 million in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also surged by 22.23 percent during June 2025 when compared to the exports of US $34.236 million in May 2025, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 4.67 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to previous year, the data revealed.

Exports during July-June (2024-25) were recorded at $32.106 billion against $30.675 billion during July-June (2023-24).

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 6.57 percent by growing from $54.779 billion last year to $58.380 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.