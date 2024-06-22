Pakistan’s cement exports increase by 40.4 percent 

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 40.46 percent during the first eleven months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $236.797 million during July-May (2023-24) against US $168.583 million during July-May (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 66.78 per cent going up from 3,707,427 metric tons to 6,183,117 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports also witnessed an increase of 78.23 per cent during the month of May 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during May 2024 were recorded at US $32.251 million against the exports of US $18.095 million in May 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement also increased by 28.62 per cent during May 2024 when compared to the exports of US $25.074 million in April 2024, the PBS data revealed.