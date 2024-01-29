Pakistan’s democracy affected by ‘politics of hatred, division’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday reiterated his rallying cry of “burying the old politics” and ushering in a new era, saying that Pakistan’s democracy and government system has been affected by ‘politics of hatred, division’, ARY News reported.

The former foreign minister made these remarks while interacting with students of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad campus regarding PPP’s manifesto “Chuno Nai Soch Ko (Choose new thinking).

“Politics of hatred and division is at its peak,” Bilawal regretted, adding that if all political parties keep branding each other ‘traitor’ and ‘infidel’, then how can Pakistan be managed. He noted that traditional politics have divided society and affected the country’s democracy and government system.

He warned that if these parties were to come into power, they would likely victimise their political opponents. “I am contesting to bury the politics of hate and division,” he asserted.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that inflation, poverty, unemployment and climate change were key issues being faced by the country which needed to be addressed on a priority basis. He said that he and economic experts prepared the PPP’s manifesto, promising a pro-public economic plan to cope with all crises.

The PPP chairman also reiterated that 17 federal ministries had become redundant after the 18th Amendment, and would be abolished if his party came to power. “Rs300 billion saved in this way would be utilised for the people’s welfare,” he added.

Moreover, he said, elites, powerhouses and fertiliser industry get annual subsidies worth Rs1,500 billion in our country. “We will end all subsidies to the elites and spend the funds to provide relief to the underprivileged segments,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also blamed ‘powerful lobbies and bureaucracy’ for the country’s long-standing issues. “Powerful lobbies create problems and a powerful reaction will come from the powerful sector when ministries would be abolished,” he added.

“I had spent 18 months in the federal government and knew about the mentality of Islamabad’s bureaucracy,” he said, adding: “They don’t want to work nor do they want anyone else to do something.”

He concluded by saying that PPP could create green jobs for the nation and successfully address the longstanding national issues by providing relief to weak segments and flood affectees on top if elected to power.