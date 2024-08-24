Pakistan’s digital economy suffers amid countrywide internet disruption

Pakistan is facing disruption in internet services, causing difficulties for social media users and freelancers. The issue has resulted in mental stress for many, particularly youth who rely on the internet for their livelihood.

A significant number of Pakistani youth, have been affected by the slow internet speed, which has disrupted their work and led to clients severing ties.

In Karachi, a school student Ezhaan, is struggling to cope with the loss of his online clients due to the slow internet.

According to ARY News report, Ezhaan works online after school but is now facing numerous hurdles. He was working on a large project with 60 orders but is now struggling due to the slow internet.

Another freelancer, Abdul Hai, who relies on the internet for his livelihood, is also facing difficulties. He stated that WhatsApp is not functioning properly, making it hard for him to communicate with his team.

The report added that several companies that provide work to freelancers have stopped operating in Pakistan due to the slow internet speed.

The issue has not only affected freelancers but also impacted Pakistan’s reputation in the international market.

Additionally, taxpayers are struggling to submit their tax returns due to the slow internet, with many complaining that the FBR’s online form is not opening, and documents cannot be uploaded.