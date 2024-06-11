🔴 Finance Minister Aurangzeb unveils Pakistan’s economic survey 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is unveiling the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24, the pre-budget document, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24.

The survey comes ahead of the federal budget 2024-25, slated to be presented on June 12 (Wednesday).

Pakistan’s Economic Survey will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing & industry, services, energy, information technology & telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication etc.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the survey.

More to follow….