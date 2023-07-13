Pakistan’s economy to reach $1 trillion by 2035, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the economy of Pakistan can reach $1 trillion by 2035, ARY News reported.

As per details, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that one party (PTI) has damaged Pakistan and its economy.

He said that when they came into power the country was stuck in crisis but now Pakistan has out of that crisis.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the politics should be confined to Pakistan and outside of Pakistan we are all representatives of the country.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday night approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan after signing the staff-level agreement last month.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had transferred an amount of $1.2 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed in a televised statement here in Islamabad.

Dar said the remaining $1.8 would be released after two reviews, meaning that there would be two installments.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves had jumped by $4.2 billion during the last four days, he said – in a reference to a $2bn deposit made by Saudi Arabia and another $1bn received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).