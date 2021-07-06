‘Pakistan’s exports do quite well in major global markets’

ISLAMABAD: “Our exports have done quite well in our major markets,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday.

He tweeted that Pakistan’s exports to China increased by 34% to $2.33 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $1.74 billion in the previous financial year, going up by $586 million.

The country’s exports to Germany grew by 19% to $1.5 billion over the previous FY’s $1.3 billion, he added.

The PM aide said Pakistan exports to the Netherlands increased by 23% to $1.2 billion as compared to the previous FY’s $1 billion and exports to Poland increased by 28% to $308 million in FY2020-21 as compared to $241 million in FY2019-20.

He lauded exporters saying they have “accomplished this despite the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic & they deserve credit for it.”

He also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce’s trade and investment officers.