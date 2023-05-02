Pakistan’s exports drop by 10.46pc in April: PBS

KARACHI: Pakistan’s exports dropped by 10.46 percent in April as compared to the previous month of March, ARY News reported citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the figures issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the import declined by 22.62 percent as compared to the previous month of March.

The exports in April were recorded 2.12 billion dollars while the imports were recorded at 2.95 billion dollars. The annual trade deficit decreased by 77.98 percent in April.

The PBS further stated that a 26.68 percent decline was recorded in April 2023 as compared to April 2022.

Furthermore, the exports from July till April are 23.17 billion dollars while the imports are 46.88 billion dollars, the PBS added.

Earlier, football exports during the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 62.22 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during the period from July 22-Oct 22, footballs worth US$ 81,351,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 50,148,000, during the same period of last year.

The exports of Sports goods increased by 32.31 percent, worth US$ 139,185,000 as compared to exports of US$ 105,199,000 during the same period, last year.

