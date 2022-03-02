Pakistan’s exports witness fastest ever growth in Feb: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday announced that the country’s exports have seen a record growth of USD 100 million per day in the month of February 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the commerce adviser said that according to provisional (pre-PBS) data, Pakistan’s exports in February 2022 have increased by 36 percent to USD 2.808 billion.

He said that February 2021 saw exports of USD 2.068 billion. “Our export increased at the rate of USD 100 million/day which is the fastest for any month,” he said.

He further shared that during the period of July 2021 to February 2022, Pakistan’s exports increased by 26 percent to USD 20.552 billion as compared to USD 16.324 billion during the same period of FY2021.

He further said that the import data will be shared shortly after it is confirmed by the PBS.

Pakistan’s textile exports reached new heights after they reached Rs1.55 billion in January 2022, the highest ever exports from the sector in a month.

The details were shared by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, from his Twitter handle.

جنوری 2022 میں پاکستان نے 1.55 بلین ڈالر کے ساتھ ملکی تاریخ کی ایک ماہ میں سب سے بڑی ٹیکسٹائل برآمدات کیں – امریکہ اور یورپی یونین کو ٹیکسٹائل مصنوعات برآمدات میں پاکستان نے پہلے ہی ہندوستان اور بنگلہ دیش کو پیچھے چھوڑ دیا –#PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/tBYZmnAGxZ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 2, 2022

