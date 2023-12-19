15.9 C
Pakistan’s Fatima Sana signs New Zealand T20 league

New Zealand’s Premiere Women’s T20 league franchise, Canterbury Magicians, on Tuesday signed Pakistan women’s cricket team player, Fatima Sana, ARY News reported.

Canterbury Magicians, a franchise of New Zealand’s premiere women’s T20 league, the reigning champions of the competition, as they won the previous season in February 2023.

The competition commenced in 2007, witnessing 16 seasons so far, with the Magicians clinching victory in six of them. The Wellington Blaze stands out as the most triumphant team, securing seven titles.

The match between Canterbury and Wellington holds significant importance akin to an El Clasico for the white ferns.

Back in 2022, Fatima Sana won the ICC’s Emerging Women Cricketer of the Year, after her excellent performances as an all-rounder last year.

She recently became the captain of Pakistan women’s one-day team, when permanent captain, Nida Dar, experienced an injury and had to pull out of the New Zealand series. Sana became the 10th woman to lead the national side in W-ODIs.

Sana also won the ‘Player of the Series’ award when Pakistan became the 2nd country, after England, to beat the White Ferns in a W-T20I series in their backyard.

Canterbury Magicians will benefit from Fatima Sana’s all-round skills. She will provide the impetus in middle-order batting as well as the wicket-taking ability during the bowling stages.

The tournament begins tomorrow, 19 December 2023, with Auckland Hearts facing Canterbury Magicians. The match will begin at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, at 9:30 AM (Pakistan time).

