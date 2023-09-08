FIA given ‘go-ahead’ to control dollars, sugar smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Friday empowered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to exercise its authority to control the smuggling of sugar, US dollars, Urea and petroleum products in the country, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. A letter pertaining to FIA’s newly granted authority has also been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the government empowered the anti-crime agency to take necessary measures to tackle the prevailing smuggling issue.

The FIA will be able to exercise its authority and take necessary measures at all entry and exit points of foreign currencies.

Furthermore, FIA zonal directors have been instructed to report to the agency’s headquarters on a day-to-day basis via relevant channels.

Meanwhile, an inspector-level officer belonging to FIA’s anti-money laundering directorate has been appointed as a focal person.

Earlier, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

During a meeting, PM Kakar was briefed on the situation of smuggling of different items across the country, especially in the border areas, and about the steps taken for stopping the menace.

The meeting was told that 10 additional check posts of law enforcement agencies were notified to curb smuggling in Balochistan.

The caretaker prime minister instructed that an inter agency report should be prepared about the officers involved in this act in the province.

He directed strong departmental action against the officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan and award of exemplary punishment to them.

The premier further said the smuggling of petroleum products was reducing revenue and putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also said he would chair a weekly meeting to review the performance of institutions and to curb the menace of smuggling.